Ranges apprehend five suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers claimed to have nabbed at least five suspects during raids in various parts of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary forces arrested Farooq, a Lyari gang-war suspect, during a raid in Kalri. He was also involved drug peddling.

He further said that three other suspects allegedly involved in street crimes and robberies were arrested in Ittehad Town and Zaman Town. The spokesperson said that a suspect, Hyder alias Fauji was arrested in Shah Faisal Colony.

“Weapons, ammunition and snatched valuables have also been recovered from the accused,” he said and added that the accused were handed over to police for further legal action.

Earlier on June 16: Rangers had arrested six suspected criminals during separate raids conducted in different parts of Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects had been identified as Adil alias Lamba, Owais alias Anuwala, Danish, Meesam Mehdi, Amshed and Shaikh Umar.

The arrested persons were involved in robberies and street crimes, whereas, weapons, ammunition and stolen items were also recovered from their possession.

