Ranveer Singh confesses to stalking Alia Bhatt on Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday told an Indian publication that he stalks his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt on Instagram.

Talking to an Indian publication alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh while revealing that he handles his Instagram account himself and doesn’t even care about trolling, said that he stalks Alia.

When asked if he stalks someone, Ranveer Singh pointed to her co-star and added that she is her prime interest on the social media platform.

“Instagram of course has its own algorithm and if you hit explore (button) it will send you stuff it thinks you would be interested in and I get a lot of fancy cars but basically when I open Instagram, it just asks me, would you like to know what Alia Bhatt is doing?,” said Ranveer Singh.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor said that Alia Bhatt is one of his top interests on Instagram.

When Alia Bhatt was asked the same, the actress said that she opens the app and look at profiles of random people and sometimes even go their old pictures.

It is pertinent to note here that the duo are appearing in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”. The movie which narrates the story of a rapper’s struggle is slated for a Valentine’s Day release.

