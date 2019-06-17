Ranveer Singh comforts disheartened Pakistani fan

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh comforted gutted Pakistani comedian Aatif Nawaz after Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of India in World Cup on Sunday.

Nawaz, a die-hard cricket fan was disappointed after Pakistan team’s dismal performance but Singh tried to make him feel better with his kind words.

He told him “There’s always a next time. Don’t be disheartened.”

“Boys [Pakistani cricketers] are committed, dedicated and professional, they will be back”, said Singh while hugging the fan.

Singh is known for his friendly nature and enthusiastic energy both on and off the screen. He was also spotted posing with fans for selfies at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The heartthrob who took the microphone in hands and turned commentator for the match congratulated Indian captain Virat Kohli after a convincing victory and hugged him.

The Gully Boy actor is currently shooting for his film 83′ in the United Kingdom in which he is playing the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev.

Saif Ali Khan was also in attendance to witness the crucial game in Manchester which Pakistan lost by 89 runs on DLS method.

Comments

comments