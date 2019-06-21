Web Analytics
Ranveer Singh gets legal notice over using WWE wrestler’s ‘catchphrase’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been served a legal notice by WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman for using his famous catchphrase  ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’.

Singh took to Twitter to share a picture with Indian cricketer Hardak Pandya on Tuesday taken during Pakistan vs India World Cup match in Manchester. He captioned it, ” Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat.”

This didn’t go down well with Heyman who threatened to sue the actor with copyright lawsuit on Wednesday.

He later revealed that he didn’t just warn Singh but he has actually sent a legal notice to him.

Singh’s fans were surprised at the accusation and pointed out that he didn’t use the original catchphrase of the wrestler and  it’s “Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat”, which Lesnar has the copyright for.

The Padmavaat actor hasn’t issued any statement yet on the matter. On the work front,  he is currently in London preparing for the shoot of Kabir Singh’s ’83.

