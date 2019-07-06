Ranveer Singh’s first look as Kapil Dev from 83′ revealed

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared the first look from his upcoming film ’83 on social media which has left his fans clean bowled.

He can be seen dressed as Indian cricketer Kapil Dev sporting a moustache and his look bears close resemblance to the legend who is also known as ‘Haryana Hurricane.’

The biopic revolves around India’s victory against West Indies in 1983 World Cup at the Lord’s stadium in London and primarily focuses on the all-rounder. Dev led Indian team to victory in the mega event and has also served as the national team’s coach between 1999 and 2000.

Read : Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s ‘real’ life summed up in a boomerang

Singh’s ladylove Deepika Padukone will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev. The duo is pairing up as husband and wife for the first time post their marriage. They have given hits like Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat together.

The Gully Boy actor is currently shooting in UK for ’83 which is set to release next year on April 10. He spent ten days with the former cricketer at his New Delhi residence before heading out for the shoot to know how he is in personal life.

Comments

comments