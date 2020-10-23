Raoof Hasan appointed as SAPM on Information

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Raoof Hasan as his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, Raoof Hasan has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information in an honorary capacity.

Rauf Hassan is the brother of former senior bureaucrat and former Principal Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad.

He has been appointed the new SAPM on Information following the resignation of Asim Saleem Bajwa from the post on October 12.

Read More: Asim Saleem Bajwa announces to resign as SAPM on Information

Bajwa tweeted: “I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request.”

Comments

comments