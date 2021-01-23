Two gang-rape accused escape from police custody in Sheikhpura

SHEIKHPURA: Two rape accused, who were arrested by the police in the Komal Masih rape case, escaped from custody, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the suspects were being brought back from the crime scene when two of their accomplices attacked a police party near eshar village of Sheikhpura and the accused ran away from the custody of the police.

Meanwhile, police have started a search operation for the arrest of suspects who escaped.

Last year in December, Gulzar Masih was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony with his family when some armed men intercepted them near a Nullah, snatched cash and valuables from them and took away his daughter with them at gunpoint. They allegedly raped the girl in the bushes and fled.

The DNA tests of the accused were also carried out and the report showed that Junaid and Pervez raped the victim.

It is noteworthy that incidents of the accused running away from police custody or from court premises have occurred frequently and in one such instance, two accused in a rape case escaped from the police custody in Gojra Tehsil of the Punjab province last year in September.

The suspects escaped from police custody when they were being transported for a biometric verification process from the City police station in Gojra.

