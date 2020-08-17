Alleged rapist of six-year-old girl in Nowshera arrested

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police department has arrested the alleged rapist of a six-year-old girl in Nowshera district, ARY News reported on Monday.

The six-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered after being hit by bricks by the prime suspect in Nowshera district.

Sources said that the innocent girl belonging to a suburban village of Nowshera had gone missing for three days. Later, her dead body packed in a sack had been recovered yesterday.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Retd) Najamul Husnain told media that the suspect was neighbour of the victim girl and he confessed for raping and murdering the minor girl.

In order to hide his crime, the suspect identified as Syed Ali alias Janan moved with relatives for searching the victim girl, revealed DPO.

He said that clothes and other evidence have been sent to the forensic lab for ascertaining the facts besides shifting the dead body of the girl for post-mortem.

