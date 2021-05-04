Minor girl ‘raped’ in Karachi as enraged public attacks suspect’s home

KARACHI: A minor girl was allegedly subjected to rape in Essa Nagri neighbourhood of Karachi as enraged people attacked the residence of the suspect, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the locals in the area came to know regarding the rape incident and got enraged and surrounded the residence of the suspect.

“The protestors barged into the residence of the suspect and ransacked it besides also opening fire,” the police said adding that the entire episode led to a traffic jam at the main Essa Nagri neighbourhood.

The victim, police said, was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

SSP East later announced that the suspect has been arrested and shifted to an undisclosed location for further probe into the matter.

The incident recalls a similar rape incident in the Essa Nagri neighbourhood in September last year when the police officials found a five-year-old girl missing for two days stuffed inside a gunny bag in the port city’s neighbourhood.

Local residents said the body was in an appalling condition as the girl might have been set ablaze. She was identified as Marwa, who had gone missing from PIB Colony. An FIR of her missing was registered at the relevant police station on her father’s complaint.

The rape and murder of Marwah led to national outrage as the suspect was later arrested. The DNA of both suspects Faizan and Abdullah matched with samples collected from the victim’s body.

The investigators said the minor girl had died while being raped by ‘drunk’ suspects. They added that the suspect Nawaz was not found guilty in the incident.

