16 rape, robbery cases registered against prime suspect in motorway case  

LAHORE: Overall 16 cases have been found to be registered against Abid Malhi, a prime suspect in the Lahore motorway gang rape case, across Punjab province including the recent incident that shocked the entire nation, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to the details, he is booked in 16 cases of sexual assault and robbery across separate police stations in the province with 10 of the cases registered in Bahawalnagar district.

Three cases of rape have been registered against him at police stations in Fort Abbas, Gujjarpura, and Khichi.

He sexually assaulted a woman during a robbery during 2013 within the remits of Fort Abbas police station besides also booked in a similar case in 2017 along with other co-accused at Khichi police station.

Robbery cases were also registered against him at Gujjarpura, Baghbanpura police stations in Lahore.

The prime suspect in the motorway gang rape case is still on the run and today once again narrowly escaped from police in the Nankana Sahib area of the Punjab province after he visited his sister-in-law in the area.

According to sources, Abid visited his sister-in-law Kishwar Bibi on Thursday at her residence in the old Nankana Sahib district of the Punjab province.

Abid Ali booked in nine cases prior to motorway gang rape incident

Kishwar Bibi claimed that they had informed the police regarding the presence of the accused in the motorway rape case, however, they arrived 30 minutes late.

“I was present with Abid at a park as police approached him and tried to capture him,” she said adding that he ran away from the park after pushing her.

Kishwar Zahra further claimed that their lives were also in danger after the escape of the accused as they had informed the police regarding his presence.

