Alleged rape victim, accused held telephonic conversation after FIR: sources

KARACHI: In a major development, police sources claimed that the alleged rape victim and the accused were in contact with each other even after the ‘incident’, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the alleged rape victim and the accused held a telephonic conversation after the girl had lodged a first information report (FIR) against the suspect. The sources said that the accused nominated in the FIR was a son of a late politician belonging to Jacobabad.

Read More: Karachi rape case: CCTV footage shows girl coming out of car with shopping bag

Earlier on September 23, the 22-year-old girl, who had been allegedly kidnapped and later gang-raped in Karachi’s area of Clifton could be seen coming out of a car along with a shopping bag, showed CCTV footage acquired by ARY News.

The girl had been found unconscious on Monday in the Clifton area of Karachi and when the police found her. The 22-year-old had alleged to have sustained repeated sexual abuse throughout the night after she was abducted.

The footage could be helpful for the police to investigate the matter properly. In the footage, the girl could be seen coming out of the white colour car near Seaview, carrying a shopping bag.

Comments

comments