14-year-old rape victim escapes from abductors’ captivity after five months

OKARA: A 14-year-old girl has escaped from abductors’ captivity after around five months from Mandi Ahmedabad located in Okara district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The teenage girl had been subjected to rape for months by one of the abductors and kept inside a room after allegedly being kidnapped by five men.

According to her father, the group of men had arrested her daughter on August 28. A case had been registered against five accused including the prime suspect Zahid who had raped the girl for months.

Earlier in February last year, a 16-year-old girl, who managed to flee from kidnappers, had alleged for being subjected to rape by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Jhang district.

The girl belongs to a suburban part of Jhang district had reached her home after fleeing from the kidnappers who kept her somewhere in Multan after abducting her. A medical report confirmed that the girl was raped by the culprits.

The girl had revealed that Iqbal is one of the gang members who had raped her after shifting her to Multan and kept her inside a house where six more girls were present for being sold.

