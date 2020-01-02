Rapist of six year old minor girl caught from Green Town, Lahore

LAHORE: Prime accused wanted in the case of raping a six-year-old minor girl was taken under arrest on Thursday by the local police, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accused was caught from the vicinity of Green Town, Lahore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) tasked with the investigation of the case held a press conference on the matter revealing the identity of the alleged rapist.

16-year-old accused, Salman was closely related to the minor girl and was currently living under the same roof along with her and other relatives.

SSP Zeeshan Asghar further revealed that the parents of the victim struggled hard to make ends meet, the father is a daily wage worker while the mother worked as domestic help in various houses in the vicinity.

Prime accused Salman undertook the gruesome act when he and the minor were alone in the house and fled the scene of crime amid fear of arrest.

The alleged child abuser was taken under arrest within 24 hours of registration of the case, his whereabouts were determined with the help of the latest technology.

