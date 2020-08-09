Rapper Badshah confessed spending over Rs7.2 million for fake views: police

MUMBAI: The Bollywood rapper Badshah has reportedly confessed paying a huge amount of Rs7.5 million for buying fake followers, likes and views, claimed the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

The popular rapper was summoned by the crime branch investigators for the third consecutive day for being questioned into social media scam to advertise his single ‘Pagal Hai’.

However, Badshah and his team categorically rejected the charges.

The rapper has been summoned by the crime branch again on Monday (tomorrow) and asked the singer to provide the list of his followers.

The controversy began when the music video garnered 7.5 crore views in 24 hours in a bid to set a world record but the Google denied the claim.

A thorough probe had been launched against a social media influencers marketing company, Chtrbox, last year over allegedly leaking private data of over 49 million Instagram users.

Mumbai police also revealed that the firm’s client list containing names of many celebrities was also fake.

