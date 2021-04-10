Rapper DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50
American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old.
Music label Def Jam Recordings said in a statement it was saddened by “the loss of our brother Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons,” whose chart-topping songs included Party Up (Up in Here) and X Gon’ Give It To Ya.
“DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world,” the statement said. “His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity.”
DMX, whose career had been marked by legal troubles and prison time, collapsed at home late on April 2. Celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard said he had overdosed on drugs triggering a heart attack.
On Friday, White Plains Hospital in New York said DMX had died peacefully with family by his side after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest.”
“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” family members said in a statement, adding that his music “inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”