Rare turtle released back into sea in Thatta

THATTA: A leatherback sea turtle, one of the rarest and endangered species of marine turtles, has been released back into sea in Thatta on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the rare turtle accidentally got entangled in fishing net near Gharo in the day. After being informed, officials of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) reached at the spot and safely released back the rare turtle into the sea after an efforts of over one hour.

A spokesperson of WWF said that they had trained 100 fishermen under its marine program to protect the endangered species.

He said that their trained fishermen had rescued numerous whales, sharks, dolphins and turtles in the province.

Last year on April 15, the world’s rarest turtle had moved a step closer to extinction after a female specimen had died in a Chinese zoo, leaving behind just three known members of the species.

The Yangtze giant softshell turtle, believed to be above 90 years of age, had died in Suzhou Zoo on Saturday, according to the Suzhou Daily.

Its death had come a day after zoo officials had made a last-ditch effort at artificial insemination using semen from a male companion estimated to be more than 100 years old, according to the Suzhou Daily.

