WATCH: Rarest form of lightning captured on camera

The rarest form of lightning which even scientists are not sure how it is formed was captured on camera and shared on TikTok in the United Kingdom.

Mary-Ann Fletcher filmed the lightning and shared the short clip of it on her TikTok account.

“Apparently this is called ‘ball lightning’ which is the rarest form of lightning,” Mary-Ann wrote while sharing the video. She added: “It’s so rare that we don’t even know how it forms other than by heat, static, electricity, and humidity.”

Ball lightning remains an unexplained phenomenon that is described as luminescent, spherical objects that vary from pea-sized to several meters in diameter. In other words, they appear to be balls of electricity.

It is said to be last considerably longer than a normal lightning bolt.

Although scientists have proposed a number of hypotheses to explain the rare phenomenon over the centuries, the data on it remains scarce.

Mary-Ann’s video has gone viral and garnered reactions from users who had their own theories.

A user wrote: “I think that’s an angel, once I saw one, but it was just a circular shadow on the street, I looked at the sky but didn’t see anything flying.”

