Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rasheed asks railway officers’ to be ‘well-mannered’ with passengers

Sheikh Rasheed

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, has ordered immediate removal of encroachments from outside Multan railway station, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rasheed, while speaking to media, asked officers to interact with passengers in a good manner. He added that railway was a means of transportation for the poor, hence their facilitation should not be ignored.

Speaking to media, the minister said freight operations will be extended in Multan. He informed that a cleanliness week will be observed by the railways department.

He also ordered initiation of renovation work of all railway stations in Bahawalpur on time.

On Jan 19, Rasheed said that a freight train was going to be launched on January 25 to facilitate business community and earn more revenue.

“Reconstruction and renovation of seven major railways station will also be done,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said while addressing a news conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore.

He said that all measures to raise Railways income were being taken while remaining within our own resources.

To a question, the railways minister said the nation and all state institutions were supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan Railways earned Rs150mn from the 20 new trains within 100 days.

He informed the National Assembly in a written reply that PR increased fares to reduce its deficit. He said that PR’s deficit was increasing because of rise in salaries and pensions of its employees.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pervaiz Rasheed files review plea on SC order in Qasmi’s appointment case

Pakistan

PM ‘shocked’ at Sahiwal incident, promises swift action after JIT report

Pakistan

Shah seeks ministers’ resignation for terming Sahiwal victims…

Pakistan

Egyptian investor offers to build 100,000 houses in Pakistan: report


ARY NEWS URDU