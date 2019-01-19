Rasheed foresees Trump’s visit to Pakistan

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, on Saturday said he is foreseeing US President Donald Trump’s visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.



Talking to media here, the minister said the US had now got the hang of PM Imran Khan’s political analysis.

He stated that there was no space for corrupt people in the country. “If the corruption is given room once again, the democratic structure will suffer in its wake,” he said.

The minister said he was ‘coming’ to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to hold accountability of the corrupt people.

“No one could stop him from becoming a member of the PAC,” he added.

He insisted that he was the most senior person for [the top] post in the PAC.

Rasheed said he would himself hold an accountability of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the committee.

‘I’ve taken the oath, I will not speak a lie to the nation,’ he claimed.

Giving his view on the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), he said: “I’ve not seen anyone asking for an NRO, except Shehbaz Sharif.”

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Rasheed said Asif Ali Zardari used the will of Benazir Bhutto (late) for his own gain. He was of the view that PPP leaders like Maula Bux Chandio should stand with Bilawal Bhutto.

“I have sent a message to Bilawal to become a Bhutto, not Zardari,” said Rasheed.

He asserted that all institutions and the public were standing by Imran Khan.

