Sheikh Rasheed stresses need for making Islamabad police more professional

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed IG Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman here on Sunday called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, law and order situation in the federal capital, professional and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Talking about the Osama Satti murder case, the interior minister stressed the need for making the Islamabad police more professional. He maintained that such incidents will not be tolerated in future at any cost.

Sheikh Rasheed also congratulated Qazi Jamilur Rehman on assuming the office of IG Islamabad.

Earlier on January 6, the federal government had appointed Qazi Jamilur Rehman, a 22-grade officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), as the new Inspector General of Islamabad police.

“Qazi Jami-ur-Rehman, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued to this effect had read.

Sources had told ARY News that demands were made for changing the IG in the wake of a 22-year-old Osama Satti’s murder at the hands of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) men in an alleged staged shootout in Islamabad.

