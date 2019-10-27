Rasheed urges world powers to help end occupation of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday urged the international community to play its role in bringing an end to the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

In his message on Black Day, he said the Kashmiris have been looking towards the world for help for the last 72 years.

He said the Pakistani nation stands by their Kashmiri brethren and will fight their case at every forum.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Kashmiris are brave people and the blood of martyrs will not go in vain.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and from all over the world observed Black Day today to convey to the world that they reject India’s Oct 27 illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Kashmir Media Service reported that there is already complete shutdown as silent protest against India’s illegal action on 5th August, restrictions have been further imposed to prevent a march towards Lal Chowk, Srinagar, today. Call for the march was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Gilani. Indian forces have been deployed in every nook and corner of Srinagar and adjoining areas.

