Rashid Minhas’s life is beacon of light for future generations: Air chief   

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here on Tuesday paid rich tribute to martyred Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 48th martyrdom anniversary, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by the PAF spokesperson, Mujahid Anwar Khan said that Rashid Minhas laid down his life for the defence of the motherland.

He said that the nation will remember his great sacrifice eternally and added that his life was a beacon of light for the future generations.

The Air chief said that every official of PAF was ready to lay down his life for Pakistan by following the footprint of Rashid Minhas.

Read More: Pakistan observes martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas, Nishan-i-Haider

Earlier in the day, the nation had observed the 48th death anniversary of national hero, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider).

This brave son of Pakistan was born on 17 February 1951 in Karachi. He belonged to famous Minhas clan of Rajputs.

His childhood fascination with aircrafts and aviation led him to what he truly was destined for. Minhas embraced his true passion after school and earned a degree in military history and aviation history from the University of Karachi.

