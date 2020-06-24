Uniform rates for COVID-19 tests announced in Islamabad   

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Healthcare Authority on Wednesday announced uniform rates for COVID-19 tests performed by health institutes across the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made in light of the recommendations made by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The directives conveyed from the Islamabad Health Authority to private hospitals, laboratories and collection points said that the announced fees for the COVID-19 tests would remain applicable on all health facilities.

It said that upto Rs 5,500 could be charged for a test conducted with Chinese PCR kits while Rs 6500 could be received from a person who undergoes coronavirus test using Abbott and Roche’s kits.

The health authority said that it would be examining the process in the capital and strict action would be taken against hospitals and laboratories violating the prescribed rates. “They will be sealed and fined over violation,” it said.

Sources privy to details said that private health facilities were charging exorbitant charges for COVID-19 tests in parts of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday urged the health ministry to take measures for slashing the fee of COVID-19 test.

Presiding over a meeting of the sub-committee of the parliamentary panel, Shibli Faraz asked the health ministry to take notice of expensive COVID-19 treatment in the private hospitals and urged to regulate the fee structure of the private health facilities.

He directed the authorities to ensure implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) at coronavirus hotspots across the country, adding that no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.

Comments

comments