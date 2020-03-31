Distributed ration being sold to grocery shops in Karachi

KARACHI: With affluent individuals and the government as well as non-government organisations scrambling to provide for the poor and needy hit the hardest by the ongoing lockdown in the province due to coronavirus, some people have been selling ration given to them to grocery shops in the port city, ARY News learnt on Tuesday.

A video clip shot by a citizen shows a person selling ration packs to a grocery shop located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood. The people selling ration meant for the poor are said to be professional beggars.

They sell essential food items distributed to them to local grocery shops in return for money.

There is no mechanism in place to ensure that the only deserving people are provided with ration, making a room for the underserving people to exploit the situation to their advantage.

It is to mention here that Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh a day earlier had said: “Welfare organizations will distribute ration bags and will also mobilise their resources for the purpose.”

He said that a designated number would also be issued for transfer of funds to the needy people.

