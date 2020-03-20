Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari on Friday said that cooked food enough to last 15 days was being sent by-air and to Pakistani students in Chinese city of Wuhan, ARY News reported.

SAPM Bukhari said that the government is trying to facilitate the students in each and every way possible, he revealed that such amenities along with monetary grants have been sent to them in the past as well.

The ration being sent is for almost 1300 Pakistani students which include edibles and everyday use items, Bukhari also said that the government of Pakistan was in constant contact with the Chinese officials and were keeping abreast of the situation amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The plane being sent with the stockpile of ration weighing 17 tonnes will return from China with coronavirus testing kits and other healthcare items essential to deal with the deadly coronavirus.

Syed Zulfikar Bukhari also tweeted about the development saying: “As promised, Pakistani cooked food rations&supplies for our ppl in Wuhan,Hubei prov have been dispatched. We are under strict instructions from PM @ImranKhanPTI to ensure all Pakistani students in China are especially taken care of. Thanks to PAF, NDMA & all who came together & made it possible.”

We are under strict instructions from PM @ImranKhanPTI to ensure all students in China are especially taken care of.Thanks to PAF,NDMA &all who came together&made it possible pic.twitter.com/IjO28uqtGH — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) March 20, 2020

