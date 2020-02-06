Rats bother CM Sindh as assembly staff directed to use kill-pills

KARACHI: A growing presence of rats in the chamber of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has started bothering him as the CM House officials have directed the provincial Assembly secretariat to clear his chamber of the rodents using kill-pills, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to a warning letter conveyed from the Chief Minister House to the Secretary Sindh Assembly, it was asked as to why repair work was not carried out at the chief minister’s chamber in the provincial assembly.

“The furniture, window and wall covers and electronic items used in the chamber are substandard,” said the letter further expressing regret over not carrying out the repair works despite repeated reminders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial finance ministry has issued billions of rupees for the repair work of the chief minister’s chamber in the assembly.

“Why no works are carried out despite issuance of funds from the finance ministry,” it asked. The letter further directed the Sindh assembly officials to eliminate rats from the chief minister’s chamber using pills.

A report has revealed discrepancies in the renovation cost of the provincial assembly. Sources said the renovation cost of Sindh Assembly building hall jumped to Rs. 4.65 billion from Rs. 1.93 billion.

According to sources, the project started in 2008 with Rs. 1.93 billion expense which increased to Rs. 4.14 billion in 2014.

Sindh Government has allocated Rs. 510 million for the project this fiscal year, sources added while quoting the 2015 report.

Sources stated that the several defects were found in the construction of the hall on which the provincial finance ministry expressed its concerns.

It is being stated that the ceiling of the newly constructed Sindh Assembly hall was leaking during the rains this year.

