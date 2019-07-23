Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon are one of the oldest Bollywood friends and have worked together in 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool and cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna which released back in 1994.

Even though they haven’t worked together for a long time, they still continue to share a great warm bond of friendship.

Raveena who is currently judging Nach Baliye 9 has revealed in an interview that how Salman Khan tells everyone that he knows her since 120 years.

Talking to Mid-Day, Raveena said, “He told everyone that he knows me since the last 120 years. There’s a comfort factor with him. We spoke non-stop on the set, but when the episode was telecast, I realised that they had edited out a major chunk due to time constraints. We then told each other, ‘Why did we talk so much?'”

While Raveena entered the grand premiere of Nach Baliye 9 with a mind-blowing act, Salman being the producer also participated in revealing the jodis on the show.

Meanwhile, Salman is shooting for Dabangg 3 which is slated to release on Dec 20, 2019.

