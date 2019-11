Bollywood’s veteran actor Raveena Tandon lauded a Pakistani air traffic controller for saving a plane carrying Indian passengers.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote “When humanity wins over politics. Pakistani air traffic controller saves a Jaipur to Muscat flight from disaster.”

When humanity wins over politics . Pakistani air traffic controller saves a Jaipur to Muscat flight from disaster https://t.co/XEzSuVFzUC — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 16, 2019

The flight enroute Muscat from India’s Jaipur carried more than 150 passengers. It was saved from a dangerous accident by the Civil Aviation Authority’s air traffic controller in the airspace of the Karachi region on Friday.

The flight, WY-276, of Oman Air lost its control at an altitude of 38,000 due to a lightning strike. It was, however, prevented from colliding with other planes in the air.

Comments

comments