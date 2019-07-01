Raveena Tandon blasts Zaira Wasim for being ungrateful to Bollywood

Veteran actor Raveena Tandon slammed Dangal fame Zaira Wasim for quitting Bollywood and being ungrateful to the industry.

The 18-year-old announced on Sunday that she is quitting the film industry because it interfered with her faith.

The veteran actress took to Twitter to call the young actress ‘two films old’ without naming her. She wrote, “Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves.”

Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

The Bombay Velvet actor later clarified that although she respects Wasim’s decision but her choice of her words is problematic. Tandon called her out for her ‘regressive views’ and said the Secret Superstar actress shouldn’t demean the industry for everyone else.

I respect her decision to quit,announce to her fans,her life,her choice.would’ve been more graceful if she had not condemned all as the reason for doing so.discovering spirituality is beautiful,but don’t demean others.When girls in industry are wronged, I’m the first to protest. https://t.co/DV8KVU3bfi — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

“The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder, no differences, caste, religion or where you come from,” she wrote.

I standby and love my industry,all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from. #Respect #indianfilms https://t.co/hRJKTfI9J8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

Wasim will grace the silver screen for upcoming biographical film The Sky Is Pink which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 11. She stars as Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s daughter in the film and this will be her last project for which the shooting has already wrapped up.

Related: ‘I do not belong here’: Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood

Zaira Wasim had bagged 2016’s National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress over her acting skills in Dangal and 2018’s Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Secret Superstar.

Comments

comments