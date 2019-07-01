Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Raveena Tandon blasts Zaira Wasim for being ungrateful to Bollywood

Veteran actor Raveena Tandon slammed Dangal  fame Zaira Wasim for quitting Bollywood and being ungrateful to the industry. 

The 18-year-old announced on Sunday that she is quitting the film industry because it interfered with her faith.

The veteran actress took to Twitter to call the young actress ‘two films old’ without naming her. She wrote, “Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves.”

The Bombay Velvet actor later clarified that although she respects Wasim’s decision but her choice of her words is problematic. Tandon called her out for her ‘regressive views’ and said the Secret Superstar actress shouldn’t demean the industry for everyone else.

“The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder, no differences, caste, religion or where you come from,” she wrote.

Wasim will  grace the silver screen for upcoming biographical film The Sky Is Pink which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 11. She stars as Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s daughter in the film and this will be her last project for which the shooting has already wrapped up.

Related: ‘I do not belong here’: Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood

Zaira Wasim had bagged 2016’s National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress over her acting skills in Dangal and 2018’s Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Secret Superstar.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Yuvraj Singh makes acting debut with Indian version of ‘The Office’

Lifestyle

Kyoto Mayor asks Kim Kardashian to reconsider her fashion line…

Lifestyle

Taylor Swift lashes out at Scooter Braun over acquiring her music catalog

Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look for ‘Angrezi Medium’ unveiled


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close