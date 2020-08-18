RAW, NDS-sponsored militant alliance formed against Pakistan: sources

The outlawed militant organisations including Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its splinter groups Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Hizbul Ahrar have formed an alliance sponsored by Afghanistan and India’s intelligence agencies to carry out attacks on security forces in Pakistan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a bid to carry out attacks in Pakistan and disturb peace efforts in Afghanistan, three banned militant outfits formed an alliance under the supervision of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The representatives of the outlawed organisations including Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Hizbul Ahrar, had held a meeting in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Kunar provinces on August 16 which were also attended by the officials of RAW and NDS, sources told ARY News.

The conspirators had attempted to give an impression that the said meeting was held in Pakistan despite its organisation somewhere in Afghanistan.

It has been exposed that the militant outfits have decided to regroup Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during the meeting held on Afghanistan soil. Moreover, the RAW and NDS-sponsored alliance had planned to sabotage ongoing efforts of establishing durable peace in Afghanistan by Pakistan and the United States (US), added sources.

One of the suspects in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto assassination case, Ikramullah Turabi, was also seen in the meeting. During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and lawmaker Rehman Malik had demanded to place Ikramullah’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

It is pertinent to mention here that Ikramullah had been handed over to Pakistan by coalition forces in Afghanistan and later he was released on bail before leaving to Afghanistan to rejoin the militant outfit in Afghanistan.

Comments

comments