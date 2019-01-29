Rawalpindi corps commander lauds officers posted at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar on Tuesday visited the Line of Control, said the army’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army commander lauded the officers posted at the LoC for their vigilance, readiness and high morale to respond to any misadventure from the enemies.

Earlier on Jan 29, the Pakistan Army on Tuesday rescued two Spanish mountaineers from K-2 base under extreme harsh weather conditions, reported Radio Pakistan.

Rescued mountaineers, Jon Barredo and Eva Robles, thanked the armed forces of Pakistan for saving their lives.

Pakistan’s second highest peak, K-2, is 28,251 feet high. It is located in the Karakorum Mountains along the border between China and Pakistan which is infamous for high winds, steep icy slopes and high fatality rates for climbers.

