Gang rape by policemen: ‘Victim’ girl changes statement in Rawalpindi court

RAWALPINDI: The young girl, a call center employee who was allegedly gang raped by Rawalpindi policemen, changed her statement in the local court, saying that she did not nominate arrested security officials in the case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ‘victim’ girl has pleaded the court for recording her statement again in the gang rape case as her previous statement was recorded ‘under pressure’.

She said, “I had recorded my statement under pressure of police, non-governmental organisation (NGO) and media. I had not nominated police officials, who were arrested in the case, as I didn’t even know them.”

“I am giving my statement under no such pressure now. I have no objection if the court grants bail to them [policemen],” she added.

The arrested policemen were also produced before the court in the hearing after completion of physical remand. However, the civil judge has sent accused policemen on judicial remand again over request of Rawalpindi police department.

The court summoned complete record and issued notices to parties over bail petition filed by the accused persons.

Moreover, Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division held a press conference regarding the development of the gang rape case reported in the vicinity of Rawat police station.

The police officer told media that a case was filed over complaint of Rafia Azam against four accused persons, whereas, three police officials including Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Naseer and a driver were arrested.

SP Saddar said that the affected girl had ‘correctly identified’ the accused persons which led to the DNA test of the complainant and the arrested persons. He later added that the report of DNA test was not received as yet.

He added, “The complainant has given a statement in the court that the accused persons were not involved in the rape. However, the police department will complete its legal requirement to dig out facts. We will also investigate whether the complainant was pressurised [to change her statement] or not.”

Earlier on May 19, a local court had granted the police a five-day remand of the four rape accused, who allegedly raped a young woman in Rawalpindi.

Aamir, Rashid Minhas, Naseer, and Azeem were remanded to the Rawat Police.

The accused allegedly raped the young student as she headed out of her hostel in Rawalpindi. Three of the accused belong to Rawalpindi Police.

The Chief Police Officer Rawalpindi, Captain (Retd.) Faisal Rana had said that the persons responsible will be brought to justice.

He said that all the personnel were suspended from the service, whereas they will be terminated if found guilty.

