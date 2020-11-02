Police arrest three suspects in gang-rape of 13-year-old girl in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested three suspects in a case pertaining to the alleged gang-rape of a 13-year-old girl in the limits of Wah Cantt, Rawalpindi on Monday.

The rape victim in her plea stated that she was gang-raped by three suspects after offering a lift. Senior Superintendent Syed Ali said that three suspects have been taken into custody by the police after registration of the case on the complaint of the victim.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has also sought a detailed report from RPO Rawalpindi in the case.

The IGP Punjab has ordered strict action against the guilty in the case and directed the provision of timely justice to the rape-victim.

The number of gang-rape cases in Punjab has seen a sharp increase in the last two months.

On September 21, a woman was allegedly gang-raped during a robbery in Depalpur city in Okara.

Read more: Woman allegedly raped during robbery bid in Multan

Police had registered an FIR of the incident against seven suspects on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Depalpur in critical condition.

He said the robbers took cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables with them after raping the woman.

