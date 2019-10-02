Rawalpindi Police to lecture on children protection in schools

RAWALPINDI: Police officers will visit schools in Rawalpindi to deliver awareness lectures on children’s protection.

This was stated by City Police Officer Mohammad Faisal Rana during his meeting with a delegation of Punjab Teachers Union on Tuesday.

Upon the suggestion of teachers’ delegation, the CPO assured that he would assign educated police officers to visit schools to give lectures on protection of children.

The delegation of the Punjab Teachers Union was led by its vice president, Syed Hamid Ali Shah, and comprised Rawalpindi district chairman Shahid Mubarik Raja, Rawalpindi district president Imran Qazi, Raja Tahir, Raja Aurangzeb, Zahid Sabir Satti and Chaudhry Dilawar.

The delegation of teachers expressed concerns over the recent surge in crimes like sexual abuse of children, kidnapping and blackmailing in the society.

The cases of child abuse, especially in Punjab has become rampant. A day earlier, the prime suspect involved in rape and murder of four minor boys in Chunian city of Punjab’s Kasur district was arrested.

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June. A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered raped and murdered bodies of minors.

