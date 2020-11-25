Rawalpindi police nab suspects in girl kidnap, rape case

RAWALPINDI: Local police in its raid on Wednesday into Royal Artillery Bazaar (R A Bazaar) area to seize suspects wanted in kidnap and rape cases said they have arrested the prime suspect and accomplices, ARY News reported.

According to the police, suspect Rashid Ali and his partners in crime were involved in the kidnap and rape of one girl whose mother lodged a case with the police.

The FIR lodged after the kidnap of the victim on the mother’s complaint noted that prime suspect Rashid Ali along with his collaborators abducted her daughter and sexually abused her.

Police have noted the suspects have been detained and are behind the bars after the successful raid in the R A Bazaar today.

Separately, in yet another incident of dog-bite, a nine-year-old girl sustained severe wounds after a pet dog mauled her in Ahmadpur Sharqia in Punjab’s district of Bahawalpur.

The incident occurred in Chak Loharan, where a girl was attacked by a pet dog, resulting in injuries to her face and leg. The girl was rushed to Bahawal Victoria hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIA) has been registered against the owner of the dog, whereas the accused is still at large.

