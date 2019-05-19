Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rawalpindi’s rape-accused policemen remanded for five days

Video

RAWALPINDI: A court here has granted the police a five-day remand of the four rape accused, who allegedly raped a young woman in Rawalpindi on Friday, ARY News reported.

Aamir, Rashid Minhas, Naseer, and Azeem were remanded to the Rawat Police which are investigating the matter.

The accused allegedly raped the young student as she headed out of her hostel in Rawalpindi. Three of the accused belong to Rawalpindi Police.

The Chief Police Officer Rawalpindi, Captain (Retd.) Faisal Rana has said that the persons responsible will be brought to justice.

He said that all the personnel were suspended from the service, whereas they will be terminated if found guilty.

DNA tests of the accused have also been conducted.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

257 anti polio vaccine links removed from social media: Babar Atta

Pakistan

Will steer country out of crises despite difficult conditions: Imran Khan

Pakistan

Opposition parties discuss political and economic situation at Iftar dinner

Pakistan

Some people looking for backdoor deal in Iftar Dinner’s name: Firdous Ashiq Awan


ARY NEWS URDU