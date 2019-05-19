Rawalpindi’s rape-accused policemen remanded for five days

RAWALPINDI: A court here has granted the police a five-day remand of the four rape accused, who allegedly raped a young woman in Rawalpindi on Friday, ARY News reported.

Aamir, Rashid Minhas, Naseer, and Azeem were remanded to the Rawat Police which are investigating the matter.

The accused allegedly raped the young student as she headed out of her hostel in Rawalpindi. Three of the accused belong to Rawalpindi Police.

The Chief Police Officer Rawalpindi, Captain (Retd.) Faisal Rana has said that the persons responsible will be brought to justice.

He said that all the personnel were suspended from the service, whereas they will be terminated if found guilty.

DNA tests of the accused have also been conducted.

Comments

comments