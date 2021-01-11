RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday chaired a meeting on Rawalpindi Ring Road and small dam projects.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mehmood briefed the minister about progress made on the project.

The minister expressed confidence that the project would not only help resolve the traffic issues but also create more job opportunities and give a boost to economic activities.

Commenting on the construction of dams, Ghulam Sarwar highlighted the importance of such reservoirs in raid-fed agriculture areas like Rawalpindi.

He said five small dams namely Daducha, Mujahid, Papin, Chehan and Mahuta Mohra were being constructed to meet irrigation needs of local formers.

“Fast track work on the dams is in progress, which will help strengthen the agriculture sector,” he said.

Punjab govt approves Rawalpindi Ring Road project

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project will facilitate the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route as it will be linked with Hakla-DI Khan (M14) Interchange.

Back in September, Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, had given the approval to start work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project under Public-Private Partnership.

The 65.8km ring road will start from Radio Pakistan Rawat N-5 and terminate at Sangjani N-5. Construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including industrial, educational, recreational, medical health, residential and aerotropolis etc is a key component of the RRR

