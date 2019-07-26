Rawalpindi: Seven injured in firing between two rival groups

RAWALPINDI: At least seven persons were injured in an exchange of fire on Friday near Swan bus terminal in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the armed men of two rival groups opened fire at each other when they were returning to home after attending hearing of a case at F-8 court in Rawalpindi.

According to police all injured were passersby, who sustained bullet injuries when trapped in exchange of fire between two rival groups.

The rescue workers transferred seven injured persons including a motorbike rider to hospital for medical attendance.

Police has taken a vehicle in custody and started investigation of the incident.

According to police, a land dispute between two rival parties was the cause of the firing incident adding that both sides were involved in the firing.

The incidents of firing between opponents while returning from hearing of a case in a court regularly reported in media. Time and again innocent people become target of these violent incidents.

Comments

comments