Surge in street crimes increases troubles traders, citizens in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Traders and citizens expressed concerns over the surge in street crimes as at least 19 cases were reported across the Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

At least 19 cases of dacoity, mobile snatching, motorcycle and car theft were reported in a day, whereas, a citizen returned home from the United Kingdom received severe wounds due to firing of dacoits near Ayub Park of the city.

The dacoits snatched 700 British pounds from the citizen, identified as 61-year-old Ishtiaq, when he was moving towards Jhelum from the city’s airport along with his son.

The wounded citizen was shifted to a nearby hospital while police officials have commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

