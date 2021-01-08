Pakistan’s exports to US have grown 27pc in December in YoY, Dawood says

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s commerce and investment advisor Abdul Razak Dawood said Friday that Pakistani exports to US have grown 27 per cent in December 2020 compared with the preceding year, ARY News reported.

He shared earlier today the trade numbers on his Twitter handle saying total exports to the US in the month of December stood at US$ 425 million which is 27 pc more than what was the case in December 2019.

I am happy to share that our exports to US grew by 27% to USD 425 million in Dec 2020 as compared to USD 334 million in Dec 2019. This is the first time that our exports to US have crossed US dollar 400 million mark for three consecutive months. 1/2 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) January 8, 2021

In December 2019, the total exports were US$ 334, he said in a Twitter post today.

Commerce advisor Dawood underscored it was the first time that our exports to US have marched past US$400 million mark for three consecutive months.

READ: PM thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending record $2.4bn remittances

Dawood further said the exports to US also grew by 18 pc in hte Jul to Dec 2020 period translating to US$ 2,412 million.

For Jul-Dec 2020, the exports to US grew by 18.4% to USD 2,412 million as compared to USD 2,037 million in Jul-Dec 2019. It is a great achievement by our exporters & I encourage them to strive to obtain a greater share of the market. 2/2 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) January 8, 2021

He said the preceding year numbers of the same period were US$ 2,037.

“I encourage them to strive to obtain a greater share of the market,” said the advisor, noting that it is a great achievement by our exporters.

Comments

comments