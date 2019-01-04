Did not raze any house in Korangi, says Mayor Akhtar

KARACHI: Reacting over razing of more than 80 houses in Korangi, during an anti-encroachment drive, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Friday said he has nothing to do with the said operation.

Exclusively talking to ARY News’ correspondent, Muhammad Rafay Hussain, he said the operation in city’s area of Korangi was carried out by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and the district admission, KMC had no role in it.

Expressing his concern over razing houses in Korangi, the mayor reiterated his resolve that “Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) will not be allowed to demolish, a single house in the metropolis.”

“I would resign from my office if KMC found involved in razing a single house in Karachi,” Mr Akhtar vowed.

Dismissing the impression of demolishing residences, Waseem Akhtar clarified that his mandate was only restricted to the removal of encroachments from roads and nullahs.

To a query, Mr Waseem said shops built in surroundings of Karachi Zoo are ‘illegal’ and have been served notice to take their valuables before the commencement of the anti-encroachment drive in the area.

Yesterday, at least 80 houses were bulldozed, during an anti-encroachment drive in Korangi, by terming them ‘illegal’.

Back in the month of December, 2018, Waseem Akhtar had assured that none of the house was razed during the anti-encroachment operation and neither will anyone be allowed to demolish them in the future.

The Mayor Karachi was speaking to media after the Supreme Court turned down the Sindh government’s plea to stop the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the port city.

“I have said that my mandate allows only the removal of encroachments from roads and nullahs, not demolishing the houses,” the Mayor added.

Vowing to restore the old outlook of the metropolis, the Mayor ensured to continue the campaign against encroachments and land mafia.

