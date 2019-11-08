Re-elections will bring PTI back into power, claims Faisal Vawda

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded re-election but he fails to understand that even then PTI will remain in power, ARY News reported on Friday.

Vawda said that the Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) leader said that he wants to keep the street protest going till Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) remains in power.

“If Maulana wants to remain on the streets during PTI’s tenure then he should understand that PTI will be re-elected even after a new election and he’ll have to remain on the streets,” Vawda said.

The minister said that what maulana demanded will in-turn make the people suffer because they would have to remain on the streets till the logical conclusion of PTI’s tenure.

Vawda on November 3 had expressed the hope that there won’t be any chaos in the country as the issue concerning the ongoing JUI-F protest in Islamabad would be resolved amicably.

Taking to social networking site Twitter on Sunday, he claimed JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would soon announce an end to the so-called opposition alliance since he has realised that the parities he has been banking on deceived him and cleared off one by one.

