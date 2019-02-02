Re-polling underway in NA-91 Sargodha

SARGODHA: Following tampering of ballot papers was proved in the NA-91 (Sargodha) during the general elections on July 25 last year, the voting on 20 polling stations in the constituency begun this morning (Saturday) as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

The investigation team, forwarding its report to the ECP, had advised re-polling for 20 polling stations. As many as 28,718 voters are exercising their right to ballot in the by-election.

The NA-91 constituency of Sargodha is currently being held by PML N’s Zulfiqar Bhatti. He had won the constituency after defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Amir Sultan Cheema by a margin of 279 votes.

The strong contest is expected between the same two leaders of rival parties.

Police, Rangers and Elite forces have been deployed to ensure the security.

The voters have been barred from carrying mobile phones or weapons inside the polling booths.

On Jan 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also sought report of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on NA-91 Sargodha elections.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the petition filed by PML-N candidate Dr Zulifqar Bhatti seeking re-polling at 20 polling stations in NA-91. On the query, the petitioner’s counsel apprised the bench that the ECP had not provided its report and order regarding their grievances.

