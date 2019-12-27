PM Imran Khan’s plane re-routed to Peshawar due to inclement weather

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan departs from the metropolis after a short trip on Friday, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister’s airplane was diverted towards Peshawar due to inclement weather whereas it was scheduled to fly towards the capital, Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and minister Usman Dar are currently onboard with the premier.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit through a special flight today, where he held meetings with the prominent business personalities and traders.

The premier also attended the prize distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

