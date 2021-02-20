Here is the reality behind this viral picture

The trend of realistic cakes has been brought back by a Twitter user by sharing the pictures going viral on social media platforms showing a man lying on a hospital bed.

The pictures have also shown a table with a lamp, family photos and medicines on the man’s side, whereas, a woman’s arm is holding a plate that seems to contain some food items.

The viral photos shared by a user, Horror4Kids with the caption, “THIS IS A CAKE”, are seeming like a perfect photograph, however, it is not a live human being but a hyper-realistic cake.

The most shocking part of the image is the man’s legs, which are dismembered while the man (cake) puts on a wide smile as he looks at the camera.

