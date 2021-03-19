Major reasons behind split within PDM surface

ISLAMABAD: Major reasons behind the cracks within the ranks of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s anger surfaced on Friday, ARY News reported.

Referring to the PDM’s recent meeting in Lahore and Asif Ali Zardari’s remarks, sources privy to the matter claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) “dual policies” had irked the PPP leader.

PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz did not want Yousaf Raza Gillani to be elected as chairman Senate because they feared that the victory would pave the way to strengthen the party in Punjab, the sources added.

Hence, the seven PML-N’s lawmakers, after consultation, deliberately wasted their votes as the senators had stamped the name of Yousuf Raza Gilani.

PML-N was unwilling to bring a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the sources said, adding that it also annoyed Asif Ali Zardari.

Read More: PPP not to resign from assemblies at any cost, Zardari tells PDM

Earlier on March 16, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had clearly told his fellow PDM leaders that his party’s lawmakers won’t resign from assemblies at any cost and demanded that PML-N Supreme Leader Mian Nawaz Sharif should fly back to the country “for a decisive battle” with the government.

Addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting in Lahore through video link, the former president had maintained that going for a last-resort option like mass resignations will only strengthen the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Comments

comments