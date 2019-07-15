Reasons why you should watch Parey Hut Love “Twice”

Just when we could not stop swooning over the trailer of ‘Parey Hut Love’, its music album had been revealed along with the release of two of its video songs, Ik Pal and Behka Na, that literally got us spellbound for all the right reasons.

Coming to the intensity of dedication Parey Hut Love is made with, from colors to camera angles to choreography and cinematography, this movie has all the constituents to be called a grand production.

Talking to the hosts Shafaat Ali and Madeha Naqvi, Ahmed Ali Butt in ARY News’ Bakhabar Savera today claims, “Parey Hut Love is the best family entertainment Pakistani movie ever made and you will watch the movie twice.”

The cast of this film is so diverse and exuberant that you will get an individual flavor of performance of every actor. From Ahmed Ali Butt to Hina Dilpazeer, Nadeem Baig, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Shahbaz Shigri and Zara Noor Abbas, the list of exceptional talent does not seem to pause, let alone stop. Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar, who looked cute together in the photos and videos that kept coming from the sets, have become the best onscreen couple with the release of Behka Na.

“This movie has surreal songs and a beautiful cast,” says Maya and we could not agree more. The immensely talented Azaan Sami Khan has given music to the flick with soulful voices of Ali Tariq, Hadiqa Kiani, Aima Baig, and others, making Parey Hut Love equally surreal to the ears as it is to the eyes.

Producer and the lead protagonist of the flick, Sheheryar Munawar speaks about the potpourri of characters Parey Hut Love has, “The diversity of characters in this movie is a phenomenon that comes after many years.”

The couples of Rachel Viccaji and Faheem Azam, Jimmy Khan and Parisheh James, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi and Frieha Altaf, Munawar Alam Siddiqui and Hina Dilpazeer, Ahmed Ali Butt and Zara Noor Abbas along with Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali look so perfect with just the right amount of chemistry and infinite love. Zara calls this movie a flick “about strong women.”

The cameos in the movie are no less than a treat! The trailer itself stars celebrities like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sonya Jehan, Meera Jee, and Cybil Chaudhary. But the entire movie might have other superstars sprinkling their charm as well.

Helmed by the super-talented Asim Raza and written by Imran Aslam, the “biggest wedding of the year,” Parey Hut Love is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Adha across the country.

