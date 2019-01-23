Rebidding for Mohmand Dam contract to escalate its cost, Vawda tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that the contract of Mohmand Dam has been awarded as per the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and the rebidding will only escalate the cost of the project, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Addressing on the floor of the Senate, the minister ruled out any nepotism in awarding the Mohmand Dam construction contract.

Vawda said an amount of over eight hundred and forty eight million rupees have been released in the 1st quarter of 2018-19 for the construction of various small and medium dams in Balochistan, while the demand for second quarter amounting to over one thousand eight million rupees has been recommended by the ministry of water resources.

“The Planning, Development and Reform division is looking into the matter for authorization of the funds,” the minister said.

Expressing his views on the award of dam’s construction contract to Descon,on January 14, in the session of the National Assembly,Vawda said that the narrative presented by Sharif before the house about a ‘single-bidding’, was falsified.

Read More: Shehbaz demands formation of parliamentary committee on Mohmand dam contract issue

“When bids are invited through advertisements, they can’t be called ‘single-bidding’”, he said.

“For single-bidding, an approval from the Prime Minister and the [federal] cabinet is required”, he added.

Comments

comments