Preparing breakfast especially when one is getting late for office has now become an easy task through a viral recipe showing preparation of an egg sandwich in one go on the pan.

San Diego-based content creator, Mrs Dee Penda, who makes food videos for YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok has recently gone viral after sharing a simple way to make an egg sandwich, by putting all the ingredients into one pan.

The video showing Dee demonstrating the hack was shared on TikTok and has garnered over 281,000 likes since then.

She wrote: “Saw this one online, I gave it a try, it’s not my best but it came out good!”

The clip sees her start by melting butter in a cast iron skillet on the hob (but you can use a frying pan), before pouring in two eggs that she’d whisked and seasoned in a bowl.

She covers the bottom of the pan with the egg mix and lets it cook for a moment, before adding a slice of bread and coating each side in the remaining uncooked egg.

Read More: Chef makes world’s largest scrambled egg

Dee then does the same thing with a second slice of bread, putting them down next to each other.

She then cooks the eggs, before folding them over the side of the bread with a spatula and then putting the two pieces of bread together to form a sandwich.

Finally the home cook allows the bread to brown a little more on each side, before serving the snack up to her hungry husband.

Comments

comments