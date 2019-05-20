Record ‘Rs20 crores’ raised at SKMTH fundraising: PM thanks donors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed gratitude to the donors who attended Sunday’s fundraising event for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital (SKMTH).

“I want to thank the donors at the Islamabad SKMTH fundraising iftar last night where a record Rs 20 crores (Rs200 million) was raised,” he tweeted.

Addressing the event a day earlier, the prime minister had said the current government had inherited [from the past government] worst debts and deficits.

“But despite economic difficulties, I will prove that this country can progress”, he said.

He said that the biggest strength of Pakistani nation was its passion for welfare works, and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital was being run by the same country which had contributed in its establishing first.

PM Khan said that the hospital provided international-level care to people who couldn’t afford it.

“SKMCH provides free treatment to 75 per cent of the patients; there is no example of such a medical service in the world”, he claimed.

PM Khan said that SKMCH Lahore had received international certification, whereas the SKMCH Peshawar was also due to receive international certification next month.

